100 Years Ago: 1919

A new shoe company called Free–Andrews has been incorporated for $150.000 which will lease a four-story building on Mechanic Row will manufacture the “infants” McKay all-leather shoes.

It will start producing on March 1, and thus will be a fine addition to the industrial life in the community.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Stanley Houston Auburn was among 41 law enforcement officers graduating recently from the University of Southern California’s Delinquency Control Institute. Capt. Houston who heads the Auburn Police Department’s Juvenile Bureau successfully completed the 12-week training course, designed to help officers work more effectively in the handling of youth and their problems.

25 Years Ago:1994

Snuggle in for an evening of family storytelling tomorrow from 7 to 8 p.m. Lynn McWilliams, local children’s book author will be at Ricker Memorial Library in Poland to share her love of books with readers. Please bring a snack to share with others, and the library will provide hot chocolate. Younger children are welcome to come in their pajamas.

