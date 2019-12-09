AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy presents Boston’s Tyler Morrow at 8 p..m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature Keith Hebert, Brendan Williams and Kevin Ryan.

Morrow co-hosts the unique No Recipes web series, where comedians are presented all the ingredients to cook something, sans recipe. He’s performed at New York City’s Greenwich Village Comedy Club and Boston’s Nick’s Comedy Stop, Laugh Boston, Dick Doherty’s Comedy Vault and the legendary Comedy Studio.

Whether he’s playing guitar with his band Objet or telling jokes throughout New England, Hebert aims to entertain. He a regular performer and producer at Empire Comedy Club and has appeared on the popular comedy game show, Make ME Laugh.

Williams, a San Francisco transplant, shares stories about his unique childhood while weaving in an abundance of pop culture references. He was recently a featured performer at the Hartford Fringe Festival.

Ryan was a finalist in the 2019 Maine’s Funniest Comedian competition and is a regular at Portland’s Empire Comedy Club.

The show is for age 21 and older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is at 34 Court St. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider and wine. For more information, call/text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

