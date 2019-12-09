FARMINGTON — Two teachers in the Mt. Blue School District have been given $300 each to buy materials to help with their respective student lessons.

The grants were awarded by the Franklin County Retired Educators, which holds a silent auction each October to raise money for teachers in Franklin County. It received 11 applications from the district.

The recipients are Kathryn Desjardins at the W.G. Mallett School and Matt Fournier at Mt. Blue High School, both in Farmington. Desjardins will use the money to buy language builder kits to support critical language development with photos and manipulative materials. Fournier will purchase hands-on materials to enable students to build a soilless growing environment to produce edibles indoors.

Both will update their project results at the May meeting of the retired educators.