PORTLAND — Portland Bach Experience and Thompson’s Point announce the inaugural Portland Nutcracker Experience on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Brick South, Thompson’s Point, featuring a live orchestra from Portland Bach Experience, prima ballerinas and child actors and educators from the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. At a time when loved ones are gathered together for the holiday, this immersive, interactive event is an experience the entire family can enjoy.

When doors open, Brick South will be a winter wonderland filled with crafts, holiday cookies, hot chocolate and a full bar. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland will share their furry friends. Ballerinas and child actors from the Museum & Theatre will motivate the crowd with a festive parade and Museum & Theatre educators will lead a Nutcracker Mouse finger puppet-making activity.

As the performance begins, guests step inside the Nutcracker to dance beside the prima ballerinas or simply listen to the sweeping melodies of the live symphonic orchestra while enjoying hot chocolate or cocktails. After the 45-minute performance, participants peek behind the scenes with an instrument “petting zoo” and ballerina meet-and-greet.

“I believe that great music should not just be heard but experienced,” said Emily Isaacson, Portland Bach Experience’s founder and artistic director. “Nothing embodies the drama, the magic and the unencumbered joy of live performance more than Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, so it is the perfect way to invite people to immerse themselves — body and spirit — in great music.”

“We’re excited to partner with Portland Bach Experience to create a fun family event for all to enjoy on the Thompson’s Point campus,” said Chelsea O’Reilly, director of programming at Thompson’s Point.

Every ticket holder will be able to skate before or after the Winter Wonderland at The Rink at Thompson’s Point, adjacent to Brick South, at a discounted rate. Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Morning and afternoon programs provide two opportunities to enjoy the winter wonderland. Tickets start at $25, with an all-inclusive option available. Saturday, Dec. 28: Morning ticket, 10 a.m. to noon, with 11 a.m. performance; afternoon ticket, 2 to 4 p.m., with 3 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $25 general admission; $50 all-inclusive, includes a Maine-made handcrafted child’s mask, two hours of free parking, holiday cheer crafting stations and cookies and hot chocolate from the winter wonderland hot chocolate bar. Pick up all-inclusive ticket and handcrafted mask from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maker’s Market at the Point on Dec. 15 and 22, or at Brick South on Dec. 16 and 17. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.thompsonspointmaine.com/event/the-portland-nutcracker-experience/.

