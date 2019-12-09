LEWISTON — Greg Aptt, Fern Cohort, Donald Ingerson, Toma Bakoula, Morgan Gammon and Nick Reavis graduated Oct. 17 from the Customized Welding Training Program, offered by Western Maine Community Action at the CareerCenter in Lewiston and Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education.

The students completed 72 hours of hands-on welding instruction and safety training, 20 hours of math for welders and job-readiness skills training.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/ and https://wmca.org/ for upcoming opportunities for workforce training.

