LEWISTON — Jacqueline Field, author of “Textiles & Designs: Bates Mill 1930-1990” will be at Museum L-A from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, to sign copies.

The work presents the first comprehensive study of Bates Manufacturing’s mid- to late-20th century woven and printed textiles.

“The Art of the Bates Bedspread” was a well-attended exhibit by Museum L-A’s guest curator in 2016-17, showcasing the many designs involved in the making of the famous local product. Field’s book has more than 200 illustrations that highlight designs, fabrics, advertising strategies, mill stories and more. Aspects of the individual textiles, including technical innovations and patent awards are explored and, where relevant, human interest mill stories are interwoven.

Various home and fashion fabrics that made Bates a national household name in the post-World War II decades are explored in the book. These textiles provide a valuable record and constitute a monument to Lewiston’s last generations of mill workers.

“Textiles & Designs: Bates Mill 1930-1990” is available in softbound and hardbound and may be purchased and signed by the author on Dec. 12. It may also be purchased in the museum’s gift shop during regular business hours. Copies can be reserved by calling 207-333-3881 or online at www.museumla.org. All proceeds from the sale of the book go directly toward the museum’s programming and exhibits.

Museum L-A is in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal St. Enter the parking lot at 36 Chestnut St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email [email protected]

