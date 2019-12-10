AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a high-pressure boiler operator course beginning Monday, Jan. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Boiler operators control high-pressure boilers that supply steam to heat buildings and generate power for industrial purposes and are employed in industrial and manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, government offices and commercial institutions.

The course provides knowledge and techniques to operate a steam-generating plant in a safe and efficient manner, and offers a practical approach to power plant operation. It is also designed to prepare students to sit for the high-pressure boiler operator licensing exam.

Prior to sitting for the exam, students are required to have six months of experience as a high-pressure boiler operator under a training permit issued by the board. Students can then schedule to take their licensure exam at the CMCC Testing Center.

The cost of the class is $640, and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at (207) 755-5280 or [email protected], or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

Registration deadline is Jan. 13.

