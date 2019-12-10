Benefit dinner at Geiger School

LEWISTON — There will be a benefit dinner to help raise money for the family of Jamal Hussein, who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car this past summer.

The dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Geiger Elementary School cafeteria and will be catered by Lewiston High School’s Green Ladle students. The evening’s events will also include a silent auction, bake sale, door prizes and a talk by “Home Now” author Cynthia Anderson.

Advance tickets are required and are $5 for ages 6-12, $10 for folks 13 years of age and up. Tickets may be purchased at the Geiger School main office, by calling Heidi at 207-577-3917, or on Facebook at: Pasta With a Purpose.

Christmas party will include carols, gifts

MEXICO — A Christmas Party will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the First Baptist Church of Mexico, 20 Cherry St. Besides carols, there will be a dinner of roast beef, roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, squash, rolls and Christmas cookies. Presents will be given to kids ages 0 to 12th grade.

