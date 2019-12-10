Sampson AFB Veterans Assoc. to meet

LEWISTON — The Maine Chapter of the Sampson AFB Veterans Association will meet at noon, Thursday, Dec. 12, at Governor’s Restaurant in Lewiston. Any military veteran is welcome to attend.

Pickwick Club to discuss chapters in ‘David Copperfield’

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and Victorian reading and discussion group, will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Auburn Library, club sponsor.

Discussion topic will be “Charles Dickens’ ‘David Copperfield,’ Chapters 32-64.” Moderators will be Peggy Mower and Alexis DesRoches.

For more information, call Alexis at 207-779-8979 or Joanne at 207-583-6957.

Ukulele Group to perform for Finnish Society

WEST PARIS — The monthly meeting of the Finnish American Heritage Society of Maine will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the society building, Maple Street. Following a short business meeting, a performance by the Oxford Hills Ukulele Group will take place. The public is invited to attend the Christmas program and the coffee table.

Early December meeting date for snowmobile club DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meets on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road, beginning at 7 p.m. Due to the holiday in December, the next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 17. A potluck dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m with a meeting to follow. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 865-6188/713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 319-7587.

Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club to read book aloud

PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will engage in oral reading of the junior fiction book, “The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip,” by multi-literature-award winning author George Sauders, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The story is about Capable and her father who live in the seaside village of Frip along with two other families. The economy of the small village is based on goat milk, which has been plagued by gappers, which are baseball-sized, orange creatures that have attached themselves to everyone’s’ goats. The community needs to find a solution to this devastating problem to thrive.

New members are always welcome. To borrow a book to pre-read, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Marine Corps League Detachment to hold meeting

LEWISTON — Marine Corps League Central Maine Detachment 810 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy Chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited.

