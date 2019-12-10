Donnie Hebert, singer from the local popular rock band, The Veggies, will be performing a solo acoustic night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at The Pit Bar And Grill. There is no cover charge. The Pit is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

