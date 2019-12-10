Enjoy Tuesday’s mild temperatures because colder weather and a round of light snow is headed our way.

Expect a lot of clouds Tuesday with mild temps in the 50s. A round of light rain looks likely during the afternoon and evening. Then a round of light snow is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It’s not going to be a big storm, but many towns will get a coating to 2 inches of snow for the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas may be slippery. Some sun will return during the Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny conditions and colder temps will be with us Thursday.

Our next storm on Saturday is looking wet again.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: