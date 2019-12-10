Enjoy Tuesday’s mild temperatures because colder weather and a round of light snow is headed our way.
Expect a lot of clouds Tuesday with mild temps in the 50s. A round of light rain looks likely during the afternoon and evening. Then a round of light snow is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
It’s not going to be a big storm, but many towns will get a coating to 2 inches of snow for the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas may be slippery. Some sun will return during the Wednesday afternoon.
Sunny conditions and colder temps will be with us Thursday.
Our next storm on Saturday is looking wet again.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Waterboro woman found dead at York County Jail
-
Maine
Enjoy today’s balmy weather before a little bit of snow arrives
-
Connections
Community meetings
-
Connections
Community briefs
-
Connections
Service of Nine Lessons and Carols in Farmington