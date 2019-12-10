SALEM — Hunter Warren scored 18 points, one of three Roadrunners to finish in double figures, and Mt. Abram remained unbeaten with a 64-53 MVC boys basketball win over Mountain Valley on Tuesday.

Kenyon Pillsbury added 16 points for Mt. Abram (2-0), and Nate Luce chipped in 11.

Cooper Davis led all scorers with 20 points for Mountain Valley (0-1).

Rangeley 63, Valley 31

RANGELEY — Kenneth Thompson paced Rangeley with 16 points in its season-opening boys basketball win over Valley on Tuesday.

Thompson was one of three Lakers (1-0) in double figures. Ian Lillis scored 12 points and Trevor Dolbier sank three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Nolan Boone and Chase Carmichael each added seven points.

Valley (1-1) was led by Spencer Hunnewell’s 10 points.

Boothbay 69, Dirigo 59

DIXFIELD — Ben Pearce had a double-double as he had dropped in 22 points and added 12 rebounds in Boothbay’s 69-59 boys basketball victory over Dirigio on Tuesday.

Michael Hollowell added 17 points for the Seahawks (1-0), while Hunter Crocker had 14 points.

Dirigo (1-1) was led by Mateo Lapointe’s 20 points, and Charlie Houghton contributed 16 points.

Gray-New Gloucester 62, Mt. Ararat 40

TOPSHAM — Jay Hawkes scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter when the visiting Patriots (1-1) outscored the Eagles (1-1) 21-10 in teh final period Tuesday.

Hawkes had four of the Patriots’ nine 3-pointers. Nick Pelletier added 14 points and Josh Michaud had eight for Gray-New Gloucester.

James Singleton had 10 points, followed by Lukas Holman with eight and Josh Dionne with seven for Mt. Ararat.

Leavitt 46, Fryeburg 38

TURNER — Wyatt Hathaway dropped in 24 points as Leavitt defeated Fryeburg Academy in a boys basketball play Tuesday.

Joziah Learned added 15 points for the Hornets (2-0).

Kyle Littlefield led the Raiders (1-1) with nine points, while Elois Terrlabras chipped in eight points.

Morse 72, Poland 59

POLAND — The Shipbuilders (1-1) used a 27-15 third-quarter run after leading 29-27 at halftime and beat the Knights (0-2) Tuesday.

Gabe Auction scored 10 points in the third quarter and finished with 27 for Morse. Sawyer Stead and Brogan Shaw added nine points apiece.

Joe Ringuette had 13 points for Poland, and Daulton Bolduc and Gage Bachelder added 12 each.

Thornton 66, Edward Little 49

SACO — Jack Pyzynski sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points during the third period as the Trojans (2-0) turned a 26-23 halftime lead into 45-33 advantage after three quarters and beat Edward Little (1-1) on Tuesday.

Payton Jones scored 10 in the fourth quarter as Thornton put the game out of reach. He finished with 21 points. Dylan Griffin added 17 and Pizynski finished with 13 for Thornton.

John Shea’s 16 points led the Red Eddies, while R.J. Nichols added 14.

Spruce Mountain 59, Madison 36

JAY — Brandon Frey scores 16 points as Spruce Mountain took care of business against Madison on Tuesday, winning the MVC boys basketball contest 59-36.

Owen Bryant added 13 and Cam Cain scored 12 for the Phoenix, who improve to 2-0.

Cameron Cobb drained three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for Madison (0-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gray-New Gloucester 55, Mt. Ararat 19

GRAY — Jordan Grant scored 23 points as the Patriots (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-1) on Tuesday.

Sam Fortin and Emma West each had 10 points for the Patriots.

For Mt. Ararat, Kyla Greenleaf and Alexa Eaton had six points each.

Oxford Hills 74, Gorham 59

PARIS — Cecelia Dieterich dropped 22 points and Julia Colby had 18 as the Vikings (2-0) downed the Rams (0-2) on Tuesday.

Sierra Carson added 10 points and Jade Smedberg chipped in with eight.

Adele Nadeau paced Gorham with 14 points. Jacqueline Hamilton had 11 points and Brylee Bishop added nine.

Poland 29, Morse 27

BATH — The Poland defeated Morse in a back-and-forth girls basketball game with a 29-27 victory Tuesday.

Allison Ferland had six points, including the game-winning bucket for Poland. Gabby Bolduc also scored six points for the Knights (1-1).

Mary LaRochelle led the Shipbuilders (0-2) with 12 points, while Abigail Carpenter had six.

Rangeley 62, Valley 34

RANGELEY — Emily Eastlack led all scorers with 18 points as Rangeley defeated Valley in a girls basketball contest Tuesday.

Winnie LaRochelle added 11 points and Olivia Pye finished with 10 points for the Lakers (2-0).

Logan McDonald led Valley (1-1) with 15 points, while Brielle Hill had six points in the losing effort.

Thornton 44, Edward Little 33

AUBURN — Alexis Sanders led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points to lead visiting Thornton Academy over Edward Little in girls basketball action Tuesday.

Amanda Bogardus added eight points for the Golden Trojans (1-1).

Chantel Ouellette led the Red Eddies (0-2) with 14 points and Brooklyn Alexander contributed five.

Bangor 51, Lewiston 43

BANGOR — Libby Fleming had 14 points to lead Bangor to a 51-43 win over Lewiston in a KVAC girls basketball contest Tuesday.

After finishing the first quarter in an 8-8 tie, the Blue Devils were outscored 15-5 in the second and were unable to make up the difference.

Abbie Quinn chipped in with 12 points for the Rams (1-1), while Maggie Cowperthwaite finished with 11 in the victory.

Emily Strachan had a big game for the Blue Devils (0-2) as she led all scorers with 20 points. Jamyah Nicolas added nine points.

