100 Years Ago: 1919

The public is invited to Christmas vespers at the Bates College Chapel at 4 o’clock on Sunday. A special Christmas musical program has been arranged and Dr. Augustus O. Thomas. State Superintendent of schools will speak.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Anxious ski enthusiasts have been besieging Lost Valley Ski Area with phone calls and officials there say they hope to be making snow this weekend. “This is the first time we’ve had weather favorable for snowmaking,” said Fern Pontbriand, president of Lost Valley. “We love Mother Nature’s contribution but we don’t depend on it. Pontbriand said this is the first time workers have started the snow-making process this year and blamed the unusually warm weather for the delay. He added that once snowmaking has begun, they will continue to do so into February. Many people have been inquiring about opening dates and Pontbriand figures that is a good sign for a busy season. “It shows that people are interested,” he said. “People remember the good skiing last year, especially the kids.” During the winter of 1993-94, enthusiasts were able to ski at Lost Valley beyond March 15, the first time that has happened in the 34 years of business there, he said.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Gov.-elect Angus King has named a former business associate to serve as his top aide in the new administration. Charles E. Hewett, who currently runs a pharmaceutical company in Ireland, is the most competent manager I’ve ever met,” King said. The 44-year-old Lewiston native, who also is a ‘ former head of the Maine Audubon Society, will serve as a policy adviser and work closely with members of the Independent governor -elect’s Cabinet, Hewett will join the administration with a new job title because King said he will have broader responsibilities than the chief of staff’s title would suggest.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

