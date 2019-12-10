AUBURN – John Murray Watson, 81, of Gillander Ave., died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born on Sept. 27, 1938 in Lewiston the son of John and Madelyn Watson.

John was a graduate of Edward Little High School graduating in 1956. He married Ann Marie Tracy in 1961 in Island Pond, Vt.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He worked for the railroad for over 44 years, to include the Canadian National RR, Portland Terminal Co., and Central Maine Railroad as a locomotive engineer.

John was very active in the Maine Masonic bodies. He was a member of the Tranquil and Ancient Brothers Lodges, Kora Shrine, Androscoggin Shrine Club, Scottish and York Rites. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 153, National Rifle Association life member, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Androscoggin Fish and Game Association and Citizens Committee for the right to keep and bear arms.

John was predeceased by his parents; sisters Roberta Libby, Janet Watson and brother Henry Watson. He is survived by his wife Ann Watson of Auburn; son Matthew B. Watson and wife Diane of Readfield; grandson Coleman B. Watson and granddaughter Addie E. Watson.

Funeral services TBA in the spring of 2020.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group 25 Tampa St. Lewiston, Me 04240

In John’s memory,

donations maybe made to:

Shriners Hospital

51 Blossom St.

Boston, MA 02114

