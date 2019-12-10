MONMOUTH – Kevin D. Fish, 63, a resident of Monmouth, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born on Nov. 2, 1956 in Calais, the son of Dale Fish and Marilyn (Lyons) Fish. He attended schools in Auburn.

On August 6, 1977 in Auburn, he married Stacia Hallock. Kevin was owner/operator of an auto body repair shop. He enjoyed fishing, small engine repair and custom painting of automobiles.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Stacia Fish of Monmouth; a son, Seth Fish of Augusta, a daughter, Emily Fish of Lewiston; a grandson, Kedrick Hawkes-Fish; two brothers, Scott Hall and his wife Joan of Lewiston, Dale Fish and his wife Simmone of Litchfield, a sister, Darla Hall of Poland; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

At the family’s request there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com.

