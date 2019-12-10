Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston welcomes Ron Bergeron on Friday, Dec. 13, and Conor Page on Saturday, Dec. 14. Both musicians will play from 8-11 p.m. Bergeron has been playing guitar for over 20 years and singing for even longer. His goal every show is to entertain the audience as best as he can with his great talent and light hearted humor. Taking requests from a wide variety of songs including quiet sentimental pop ballads to high-energy rock anthems, country, blues and American standards. Page is a Maine-based singer/songwriter with rural roots and a big city background. After extensive touring with his Chicago based rock group, he was drawn back home to southern Maine to contribute to the thriving music scene. Rediscovering his natural draw to country music packed with an eclectic catalogue of acoustic original songs and a love for covering everything from 90s alternative hits to today’s biggest radio smashes, expect to dance to your favorites and sing along with all your guilty pleasures. There is no cover. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: