CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Raven-Symone, 34; Emmanuelle Chriqui, 44; Meg White, 45; Kenneth Branagh, 59.

Happy Birthday: Your emotions will be difficult to dismiss. You’ll feel more inclined to say what’s on your mind and question anyone who is vague or appears to be playing games with you. Gather your thoughts methodically, and venture down a path that feels right and shows promise. This year is about stabilization, not upset and disruption. Your numbers are 7, 12, 18, 22, 27, 35, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of matters personally. The only way to get things done the way you want is to do them yourself. Someone will disappoint you or leave you in a vulnerable position. Take charge, and leave nothing to chance. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes that will bring you closer to someone you love. A day trip, educational pursuit or opportunity to get involved in something unique looks inviting. Make a change, and it will boost your confidence and your enthusiasm. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will be raised, and what you say will matter. Choose your words wisely, be precise and follow through with any promises you make. Ask questions if someone evades issues or tries to confuse you. Reveal only what’s necessary. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pick up the pace, and work in tandem with people who bring out the best in you. Let your creative mind lead the way. You will be praised for your insight into future trends. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be less concerned about what everyone else is doing, and put in more time and effort on what you want to accomplish. Don’t labor over something you cannot change. Sport a positive and amicable attitude. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Easy does it when dealing with emotional matters. Listen, be understanding and find reasonable solutions. By doing your best to make things better, you will gain the respect and confidence of others. Personal gain is within reach. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can address issues that are bothering you as long as you listen and compromise. Getting along with others will be half the battle if you want to move forward. Be careful not to jeopardize your health or your finances. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Round up the people and the accessories you’ll require to reach your goal. Set your sights on how you intend to improve your life, the way you live or whatever it will take to get ahead professionally. Romance is featured. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions stifle your productivity. Live up to your promises, and follow through with your plans. Don’t fall short because someone meddles in your business. Make decisions based on truth and practicality. Don’t share personal information. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take action, put your plans in motion and enjoy whatever benefits come with the work you have completed. A change at home will encourage family fun or enjoying a space you have cleared to host a project you want to start. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anger set in or your patience run thin. Make decisions that will encourage getting ahead. Put your time and effort into doing the best job possible. Refuse to let personal matters slow you down. Make emotional well-being a priority. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface, pushing you to sort through an uncomfortable situation and direct your attention to a sound plan that will rectify the problem. Have a project in mind before you address matters that concern a close friend, family member or your lover. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are trusting, sensitive and insightful. You are bold and ambitious.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

« Previous