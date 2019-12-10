Androscoggin County

• Lucretia Raymond, 53, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, on Park Street in Lewiston.

• Brianna Reeve, 26, of Lisbon Falls, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, on Newell Brook Road in Durham.

Auburn

• Shaima Naji, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, at 189 Gamage Ave.

• Kristina Nickerson, 28, of Lewiston, on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a single count of violating conditions of release, 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, on Vickory Street.

Lewiston

• Matthew St. Hilaire, 33, of Livermore Falls, on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (two counts), and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10 p.m. Monday, on Sabattus Street.

• Romarico Gonzalez, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 3 a.m. Tuesday, at 230 Bartlett St.

