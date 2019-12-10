A Nov. 14 Washington Post article updated the false or misleading claims made by President Donald Trump since inauguration, with 13,435 “exaggerated numbers, unwarranted boasts and outright falsehoods” in 993 days. Updated another 50 days, at a rate of 13.5 lies a day, Trump has now likely lied over 14,000 times to the American people.

When I was a kid, if I lied I was punished: at home, in school, at church, on a sports team, wherever. If you lie on a job application, you can be fired (or not hired). If you lie to the police you can be incarcerated. If you lie to the Internal Revenue Service you can be fined or jailed (or both). If you lie in court you can be convicted of perjury. In short, there are, or should be, consequences for not telling the truth. So why are we giving this guy a pass?

On May 22, Trump said “I’m the most transparent president probably in the history of this country,” which, of course, is the biggest whopper of all. If this were true, he would not be stonewalling requests for information and testimony related to impeachment, and he would have provided his tax returns years ago.

When dealing with a congenital liar, don’t believe what he says, watch what he does. If we could see just one tenth of what he’s hiding, impeachment would be the least of his problems.

There are simply too many things wrong with this presidency to enumerate in this limited space.

Richard Whiting, Auburn

