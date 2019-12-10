FARMINGTON — Grace Presbyterian Church will host a Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

The public service will consist of nine brief Scripture readings by Pastor Micah Bickford, covering the story of redemption. Each will be followed with simple congregational singing of Advent or Christmas hymns. Everyone who would like is invited to join in the singing.

The tradition of Nine Lessons and Carols originated in Cornwall, England, Anglican churches in the late 19th century. It was intended to replace the practice of caroling outside the homes of parishioners and as a means of attracting male congregants to leave the pubs earlier on Christmas Eve.

Grace Presbyterian’s service will be held in the lower level hall of the Historical Society’s North Church, 118 High St., the road directly behind the courthouse. The service will be free and refreshments will be served afterward.

