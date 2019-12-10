LEWISTON — The honors listing was inadvertently left off the St. Dominic Academy Elementary School preschool through grade five honors announcement that appeared in Friday’s paper.

Grade Three: Patrick Franciose, Charlotte Godfrey, Amber LaValley, Kestin Poulin, Keegan Rousseau, Olivia Skelton, Romeo St. Pierre, Charlotte Sweinsson, Easton Theriault, Owen Wallingford, Dexter Wilbert.

Grade Four: Gabrielle Adams, Joseph Barriault, Payton Bureau, Dante Carbona, Avianna D’Auteuil, Brooklyn Doucette, Liam Dumont, Koen Fairbanks, Christopher Johnson, Elizabeth LaValley, Logan LeClair, John Lydon, Whitney Richardson, Hannah Sherman, Gad Tangilamesu, Alexander Theberge.

Grade 5: Lily Bonney, Alexis Buenaventura, Sebastian Caine, Sarah Ebersole, Alex Ogagan, Krish Patel, Cole Pelletier, Evan Poulin, Corbin Poussard, Logan Rousseau, Donel Tangilamesu, Henry Walter, Howie Wu, Immaculate Yombe.

