LEWISTON — The Auburn Community Concert Band, under the direction of Milt Simon, will present its 38th annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Gendron Franco Center.

The 52-member concert band is comprised of volunteer musicians from 16 central Maine communities, who range in age from 15 to 90. The group will perform both traditional and contemporary holiday favorites during the 75-minute performance.

Current members of the concert band are: piccolo: Susan Gayle; flute: Sharon Blodgett, Barbara Jabaut, Carrie Palmer, Kellie Pelletier, River Stickney, Jackie Woods; oboe: Catherine Simonitis; clarinet: Kiani Camire, Loren Gardner, Dorothy LeClair, Patti Pelletier, Rick Rau, Emily McCarthy-Rucker, Dorothy Sullivan, Louise Theberge; bass clarinet: Bethany Peluso; bassoon: Hayden Pelletier; alto saxophone: Mary Briggs, Kerry Gould, Miranda Haggerty, Sean Racicot-Psaledakis; tenor saxophone: Angela Greenwald, Marty Lang; baritone saxophone: Jason Toussaint; trumpets: Elliott Epstein, Ron Houle, Michael Hynes, Stephen Lobley, Jill Longstaff, Alisson Morin, Maurice Morin, Nancy Morris, Dan Simonitis; french horn: Stephanie Burke, Ellen Hodgkin; trombone: Sonny Begin, Margaret Berry, Fred Fahlsing, Mark Jacobs, Carla Lobley, Chip Morrison, Tom Nelson; baritones: Jennifer August, Hadley Blodgett, Alia Krerowicz, Jason McVille; tuba: Joshua Hofferberth, Duncan Webster; and percussion: Dan Leclair, David Leclair, Laurie Swart.

The Gendron Franco Center is located in the former St. Mary’s Church, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. For more information regarding this concert, call the Gendron Franco Center at (207) 783-1585, or visit the band’s web site at www.auburncommunityband.com.

