LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church: December 15 at 2 p.m. Community Christmas Caroling at Berry Fruit Stand in Livermore Falls, in conjunction with the Tri-Town Ministerial Association. On December 22 at 10:30 a.m., A Christmas Cantata called “A Song is Born” will be performed. December 24 at 6 p.m. our Family Christmas Eve service.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church is holding a Movie Night Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be Christmas caroling and on Sunday Dec. 22, from 7 – 8 p.m. there will be a Hymn Sing. On Tuesday, Dec. 24 a Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. All are welcome!

JAY — On Dec. 15, Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is having a Christmas Musical at 10:30 a.m., and the Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m., on Dec. 24.

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph Parish, Farmington, 133 Middle Street, – Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m.

JAY — St. Rose of Lima Parish, 1 Church Street, Jay – Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Christmas Day at 8:30 a.m.

STRATTON — Our Lady of the Lakes Parish: St. John Church, 76 Main Street – Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton On Christmas Eve we offer a full Eucharist Service with music and candlelight singing of Silent Night. We welcome all to this 5:30 service on December 24th.

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 16th annual Mountain Holly Days event has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15. There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides sponsored by the Alpine Shop, special festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests.

filed under: