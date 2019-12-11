LIVERMORE — The Washburn‐Norlands Living History Center in Livermore will open on Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a family-friendly interactive Christmas celebration. If the weather is questionable, please check Norlands’ website, Facebook page or outgoing message by calling 207-897-4366 by 9 a.m., on the morning of the event. Experience a rural Christmas in the 19th century and participate in living history activities around this beautiful and tranquil estate. Journey back to a time when celebrations were much simpler than they would become in the 20th century. This event is made possible with support from Dead River Company.

Ongoing activities throughout the day include horse‐drawn sleigh or wagon rides (depending on snow conditions), children’s craft activities, storytelling, parlor games, the one‐room schoolhouse, and tours of the simply yet elegantly decorated 1867 Washburn family mansion. Old-fashion spelling bees take place in the schoolhouse at noon, 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Musicians Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee of Castlebay (Round Pound, Maine) will weave together seasonal tunes on the Celtic harp, guitar, fiddle and tin whistle. They blend history, legend and experience into their personable performance style and treat audience members to a musical journey through time and across the Atlantic. They will perform in the Washburn mansion throughout most of the day during Christmas at Norlands.

The Rangeley Ringers Hand Bell Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m. Led by Sue Downes-Borko, this talented group of the Rangeley Congregational Church performs throughout the greater Rangeley community. With 3-octaves of hand bells and tone chimes, they pour their hearts into making beautiful music.

A historical church service will be held in the 1828 Universalist meeting house at 12:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. Reverend David Thurston Stevens (b.1812 d.1897), portrayed by Norlands’ historical interpreter Ignacio Valdes, will lead a short service complete with a Christmas message, readings and hymns.

A Cookie Walk fundraiser benefits Norlands’ building fund. For only $5, fill a bag with delicious homemade cookies to take home. Arrive early as this popular fundraiser sells out early. Visitors may warm up with a cup of soup, a mug of mulled cider or hot chocolate, and a sweet treat in the farmer’s cottage while supplies last.

The gift shop will be open and filled with unique treasures to meet your holiday shopping needs. Norlands own maple syrup, stick candy and old‐time toys and games are just a few of the items showcased in the shop.

Tickets will only be sold the day of the event and upon arrival; guests may purchase tickets inside the white church. General admission is $10 per person ($8 for members of Norlands); $6 ($4) ages 12 and under; free for ages 5 and under. $25 ($20) family rate for 2 adults with up to three children under the age of 18.

For more information, call 207-897-4366 or visit www.NORLANDS.org. The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore, Maine.

We make history fun! The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is a multifaceted museum offering in-depth experiences in 19th-century rural life. Our mission is to preserve the heritage and traditions of rural life in Maine’s past, to celebrate the achievements of Livermore’s Washburn family, and to use living history methods to make values, activities, and issues of the past relevant to present and future generations.

“Dead River Company believes it’s both a privilege and responsibility to be an active member of the communities we serve. We are proud to support the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center and their mission of preserving Maine’s heritage and for the educational value it brings to present and future generations,” remarked Lisa Morrissette, Director of Marketing at Dead River Company.

About Dead River Company: Founded in 1909 by Charles Hutchins, Dead River Company originated in the forest products industry, along the banks of the Dead River, from which the company took its name. Today, Dead River Company is the largest heating services provider in northern New England, serving the energy needs of homes and businesses. Known for their highly skilled and quality technical services, Dead River Company designs, installs and services heating equipment fueled by propane, heating oil, and kerosene. Energy professionals provide 24-hour emergency response service, as well as advice on how to achieve fuel conservation and efficiency goals. For more information, visit www.deadriver.com.

