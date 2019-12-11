WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 74, SMCC 62

SOUTH PORTLAND — Freshman guard Eliza Brault tossed a team-high 15 points in a balanced attack as Central Maine Community College earned a 74-62 women’s basketball victory over Southern Maine Community College on Wednesday.

The Mustangs (13-1, 9-1 YSCC) led from start to finish. Kristen Huntress contributed 14 points with five rebounds and five steals. Natalie Thurber posted 12 points with six steals and five assists, while Abby Nadeau matched those 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Amanda Brett drained a game-high 23 points and notched a double-double with an accompanying 12 rebounds for the Wolves (10-3, 6-3). Tara Flanders chipped in 13 points in the losing effort.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 65, SMCC 61

SOUTH PORTLAND — Corey David’s layup with 18 seconds to go lifted the Mustangs (13-3, 9-1 YSCC) over the SeaWolves (9-4, 6-3) on Wednesday.

Corey finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Saikwon Williams scored 19 points for CMCC, Matt Attard added 15 and AJ Cunningham grabbed 13 rebounds.

Clay Hardy and Ian Regan each had 11 points for SMCC.

Dartmouth 77, Maine 44

BANGOR — James Foye knocked down four 3-pointers and had 18 points as the Big Green (6-4) handled the Black Bears (3-7) at Cross Insurance Center.

Dartmouth shot 55 percent from the field compared to Maine’s 35 percent. Chris Knight added 12 points and Aaryn Rai had 10.

Andrew Fleming led Maine with 15 points.

