Auburn looking for more festival weekend event hosts AUBURN — The Auburn Recreation Department is seeking community groups and organizations willing to host an event during Auburn’s Winter Festival Weekend, Jan. 24, 25 and 26. This annual community event typically features various activities throughout the city, highlighting fun things to do during winter in Auburn. Several partnerships are already confirmed for Winterfest 2020. Lost Valley will be offering special “deals” all weekend long, in addition to hosting Winterfest opening night festivities. The Friends of Mount Apatite group is teaming up with local snowmobile clubs and NEMBA for an open house at Mt. Apatite and a snowshoe hike. Baxter Outdoors will hold their annual “Packed Powder Series,” featuring their Winter Duathlon. To partner with the city on Winter Festival, call Recreation Director Sabrina Best at 207-333-6611 or email [email protected]

Jay accepting nominations for Boston Cane recipient

JAY — The town of Jay is accepting nominations for a Boston Cane recipient. Residents living in Jay who were born before 1922 and have been a resident of Jay for at least the past five consecutive years are eligible.

Nomination forms are available at the Jay Town Office and on the Jay Facebook page. Nominations must be returned to the Town Office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Maine Yang Gang to meet LEWISTON — The Maine Yang Gang will be holding a Yang Gang Hang from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at The Pit Bar & Grill, 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. There will be free food, information on the Yang campaign and informational videos to answer anyone’s questions about Yang. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP on the Maine Yang Gang Facebook page, but drop-ins are also welcome. Workshop on college planning in Lewiston LEWISTON The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at FedCap-Lewiston, 1035 Lisbon St., and at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way. The interactive workshop outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately 2-3 hours. Pre-registration is required To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu.

St. Rose of Lima Church Advent Lessons and Carols JAY — An Advent Lessons and Carols service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St. It will include chant, polyphony, carols and readings of the season. For more information, call 207-897-2173.

Master Gardener Volunteers training available SOUTH PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Oxford County is accepting applications for the Master Gardener Volunteers training program that begins Jan. 27, 2020, at the Oxford County office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris. Classes will meet weekly from 1–4:30 p.m., excluding holidays, through June 8. Program trainees receive almost 60 hours of in-depth training on a variety of gardening topics, including soil, composting, fruits, vegetables, pest control and more, using research-based information from UMaine Extension educators and industry experts. Trained Master Gardeners volunteer 40 hours within the first year for community projects to complete certification. The $220 fee includes all materials; limited financial assistance is available. Apply online by Dec. 20. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329, 800-287-1482 (in Maine); [email protected].

