Fundraising vendor fair at Sarah Frye Home
AUBURN — An activity fundraising vendor craft fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Sarah Frye Home, 751 Washington St. North. Call 207-784-7242 for more information.
