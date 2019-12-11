JAY —The Spruce Mountain High School Nordic Ski Team is sponsoring a cribbage tournament on Thursday, December 12. It will take place in the high school cafeteria from 6-9 p.m. Grab your favorite partner and join us! The cost is $5 per person plus $1 to take part in the ‘high hand’ competition. For more information or to preregister please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or call 897-4336

