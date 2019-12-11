LIVERMORE FALLS — AYS Board is happy to announce that we brought back our monthly newsletter. December is a busy month for Area Youth Sports (AYS). We are getting ready to kick off our boy’s basketball program this week. This year we have a new boys’ basketball program commissioner, Jenna Rocque and we are excited to announce we had 105 boys signed up for this season. AYS was able to make two little hoopster teams (grade pre-k to 1st), four minor teams (grades 2-4) and three major teams grades (5-8). Basketball games are held every Saturday from Dec 7 thru Jan 11 at the AYS Building. Stop on by and watch some of our area youth athletes play some ball and grab a snack and/or beverage at our concession stand.

If you are wondering about girls basketball no worries, our girls basketball program will start immediately after the boy’s season ends. Signups for girls will begin this month on Dec 14, and ends Jan 4, 2020. Sign up fees are $30 for Little Hoopster grades Pre-k – 1 and $40 for grades 2-8. You can register online at https://www.ayssportssignup.com. Currently we are looking for a qualified individual to be the girls’ basketball commissioner; the individual must be well organized, with knowledge and love for the sport. If interested please email a letter of intent to AYS Board at [email protected]

AYS also has travel basketball program that is ready to kick off this week. The travel program is part of the Western Maine Youth Basketball League (WMYBL). The league plays every Sunday starting December 1 and runs through February 2020. AYS would like to welcome our new travel basketball commissioner Racheal Mastine and also congratulate the 33 athletes that made a team. This season AYS travel basketball has a 3/4 girls team, 5/6 girls team and 5/6 boys team competing in the league. We can’t wait to watch these talented kids play ball.

Do you like to win? AYS will also be having our annual winter raffle fundraiser this year. This year the raffle will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. Ticket prices are 1 ticket for $5 or 5 tickets for $20. Tickets will be available for purchase by mid-December. You can purchase your ticket(s) from AYS basketball player, board member, or at the AYS concession stand during basketball games. We will draw a winner the weekend before February vacation.

We are excited to announce that AYS will be offering coaching seminars soon. Being a youth sport coach is not just teaching the kids how to play a sport it is so much more; the seminars will go over what it means to be a youth coach, conducting practicing, injury prevention, nutrition and hydration, and much more.

Don’t like the winter? Our gym will have open hours again this year for those of you who wish to walk during our cold winter mornings. Our doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 1p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Donations are greatly appreciated.

We like to hear from the community. Our next board meetings are Sunday December 1 and December 15 at 7 a.m. If you have ideas, concerns or just want to see what we are all about, come join us on Sunday mornings. As we end this edition of our newsletter. We like to give a BIG thank you to all our sponsors, coaches and volunteers. Nothing would be possible without you!

