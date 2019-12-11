AUBURN – The city of Auburn is pleased to unveil December’s Storywalk theme, “Favorite Holiday Traditions.” Each display case along the Riverwalk shares a personal holiday tradition, from “Friends-mas” and cutting down a tree, to lighting the Menorah. Each memory is accompanied with a picture relating to the story. These entries were provided anonymously.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the delightful new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park. They showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take a monthly stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.

If you have an idea for a future Storywalk theme for 2020, please reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director at [email protected] or (207) 333-6611.

