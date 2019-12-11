JAY — A 72-year-old local man is accused of slapping a family member in the face twice Tuesday and swinging a wooden handle at a police officer’s head after being told twice to put it down at a Main Street residence.

Ashley A. Wing of Jay is charged on charges of domestic violence assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jay officer Dylan Rider responded to the residence at 12:45 p.m. for a report of an uncle wanting to fight them while intoxicated, Rider wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed at a Farmington court.

When Rider arrived at the residence he “was met at the door by an aggravated Wing” who was holding a wooden handle and standing in an aggressive posture, according to the affidavit.

“I requested Wing to drop the weapon. He denied. I asked again at which Wing swung the wooden handle at my head. I blocked the swing with my forearm,” Rider wrote.

Wing was placed in custody with a reasonable amount of force necessary, he wrote.

Sgt. Russell Adams interviewed the caller who reported the incident. She stated “Ashley had slapped her twice in the face just prior” to her calling to report the incident. She also stated Ashley had strangled her days before,” according to the affidavit.

Wing remained at Franklin County Detention Center on Wednesday morning. He was expected to make an initial appearance before a judge in the afternoon.

A conviction the assault with a dangerous weapon charge carries a maximum five years in prison, while a conviction on the domestic violence charge carries a penalty of up to 364 days in prison.

