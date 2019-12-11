AUBURN — Skelton Taintor & Abbott shareholder Jim Pross has been appointed to the city of Auburn’s Ethics Panel by Mayor Jason J. Levesque. The Ethics Panel is authorized to review matters relating to conflicts of interest and the incompatibility of employment positions and issue advisory opinions. Pross joins the five-member panel for a three-year term.
Pross’ practice areas include real estate, landlord/tenant, municipal and government law, social security disability and employment law.
Active in the community, Pross has served as an Auburn City Councilor and as a member of the Auburn School Committee. He was recently elected to the Androscoggin Land Trust’s board of directors, on which he previously served from 2009–2018, including two years as president.
