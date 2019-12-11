DIXFIELD — A strong first half boosted Mountain Valley to a 47-34 girls basketball win over rival Dirigo on Wednesday.

Kierstyn Lyons paced the Falcons (3-0) with 19 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, while Avery Sevigny had nine points.

Paige Leuders led the Cougars (1-2) with 11 points and Jace Brophy had seven.

Oak Hill 55, Hall-Dale 27

WALES — Anna Beach scored 11 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Peighton Theriault added eight points for Oak Hill (1-1).

Iris Ireland scored nine points for Hall-Dale (1-2).

Boothbay 39, Mt. Abram 12

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Chloe Arsenault scored eight points as the Seahawks (2-1) defeated the Roadrunners (1-2) on Wednesday.

Glory Blethen chipped in with seven points, while Kylie Brown and Kathryn Hibbard each added six.

Camryn Wahl led the Roadrunners with five points.

Carrabec 33, Spruce Mountain 19

NORTH ANSON — Cheyenne Cahill scored 15 points to lead the Cobras to the MVC win over the Phoenix.

Ashley Cates added eight points for Carrabec (2-1).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (0-2) with 14 points.

Kents Hill 50, Hebron 32

KENTS HILL — Naomi McGadney had 12 points to lead the Huskies to a victory over the Lumberjacks

Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored 11 points, while Jose Harper Cunningham and Jarni Hewins each added 10 for Kents Hill (2-0).

Sarah English led Hebron (0-2) with 15 points.

Madison 52, Telstar 20

BETHEL — Katie Worthen and Emily Edgerly each scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Rebels.

Abi Spaulding added eight points for Madison (2-1).

Luci Rothwell led Telstar (0-3) with six points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lewiston 14, Brunswick 0

LEWISTON — Leah Dube registered three goals and three assists as Lewiston skated around Brunswick 14-0 in girls ice hockey action Wednesday.

The Blue Devils put seven points on the board in the first period. Lilly Gish and Nadia Roy assisted on three goals each.

Brunswick managed only one shot on goal in the third period as Lewiston took a 54-1 margin in the winning effort.

St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG 6, Falmouth 0

AUBURN — Madi Pelletier netted a hat trick as St. Dom’s blanked Falmouth 6-0 in girls ice hockey play Wednesday.

The Saints held a 4-0 lead after one period.

Taryn Cloutier contributed two goals and an assist, while Bella Webster added a goal and two assists to the winning effort.

