LIVERMORE — – North Livermore Baptist Church service, December 8, 2019. Isaiah 40:1-11 was the scripture. Pastor Bonnie lit the second candle of advent. Today’s message “Preparing”. Here is a poem emphasizing why we all need to be prepared:

The Night Jesus Came

Audrey Patricia Woolverton

‘Twas the night Jesus came and all through the house

Not a person was praying, not one in the house.

The Bibles were left on the shelf without care,

For no one thought that Jesus would come there.

The children were dressing to crawl into bed,

Not once ever kneeling or bowing a head.

And mom in her rocker with baby in her lap

Was watching the Late Show while I took a nap.

When out of the east there rose such a clatter,

I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash

Tore open the shutters and lifted the sash!

When what to my wondering eyes should appear

But angels proclaiming that Jesus was here!

The light of His face made me cover my head–

It was Jesus returning, just as He said.

And though I possessed worldly wisdom and wealth,

I cried when I saw Him in spite of myself.

In the Book of Life which He held in His hand

Was written the name of every saved man.

He spoke not a word as He searched for my name;

When He said, “It’s not here” my head hung in shame.

The people whose names had been written with love

He gathered to take to His Father above.

With those who were ready He rose without a sound

While all the rest were left standing around.

I fell to my knees, but it was too late;

I had waited too long and thus sealed my fate.

I stood and I cried as they rose out of sight;

Oh, if only I’d known that this was the night.

In the words of this poem the meaning is clear;

The coming of Jesus is now drawing near.

There’s only one life and when comes the last call

We’ll find that the Bible was true after all.

Events: Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to Noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m.; (Reminder, if schools have a storm day there will be no office hours or bible studies.) Thursday: Choir rehearsal 7 p.m.; Sunday December 15 Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m. The food pantry request for December is canned soup.

filed under: