AUBURN – Carolyn Vaughan, 98, of Minot Avenue, Auburn, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, after long and fulfilling life. Carolyn was born in Greenwood, Maine in 1921, the youngest child of Harry and Florence (Littlefield) Swift. She graduated from Gould Academy in 1939. Carolyn lived most of her life and raised her family in Carthage, Maine, married Gerald Vaughan of Dixfield, Maine, where she lived for many years. Gerald passed away in 1996. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed playing cribbage with friends and family. She spent many happy hours reading and passed this passion along to her children. Carolyn is survived by her children; Robert Biden and his wife, Jeannie, of Poland, Maine; Cassandra Dawley of Manchester, Maine; Jeff Biden and his wife, Linda, of Dresden, Maine; and Claudia Sait and her husband, David, of Readfield, Maine; and many grand and great-grandchildren. Carolyn was predeceased by her brother, Rodney Swift and sisters, Harriet Stowell and Janette Bowers. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Clover Manor, as well as the staff of Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, for their care and compassion. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

There will be no visiting hours or services at this time. Burial will be at the Newman Cemetery, Carthage, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Memory of Carolyn Vaughan to: the Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240