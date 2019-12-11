SANFORD – Emily (Hale) Dobbins, 83, a long time resident of Auburn Area passed away Nov. 26, 2019 at the Greenwood Center in Sanford after a long illness with dementia/Alzheimers. Emily was born April 25, 1936 to Albert Richmond Hale and Mabel (Murray) Hale of Poland Spring.

She was a graduate of the Poland Spring Grammar School; Fryeburg Academy 1954 and Fisher Junior College in Boston 1955. Emily’s secretarial career span 42 years in various companies. She retired in 2005 from Catholic Charities of Maine as a resident advisor at St. Francis House in Auburn.

She was active in a twelve step recovery program since 1984 and dedicated countless hours volunteering and helping others in their own recovery. Emily volunteered regularly at the 12 O’Clock Club in Lewiston.

Emily is predeceased by her parents, Albert Richmond Hale and Mabel (Murray) Hale; and her nine siblings, Donald A. Hale, Sr., Albion Targett, Freda (Targett) Sampson, Lynald A. Hale, Albert R Hale, Jr., Robert Targett, Doris Hale Koza, Muriel Targett Horr and Florence Hale Chisholm.

Emily is survived by her son Joseph Dobbins and his wife Paula of Hartford, Maine, her former daughter-in-law, Kelly Pelletier and her fiancé Jacob of Lewiston; granddaughters, Cassandera Walker and her husband Zack, and Alyson Pelletier; stepdaughter Kathy Stairs Auburn; niece, Lorraine Caso of Lewiston and niece, Amy Hale Delisle and her husband Ron and their two children of Wells. Emily is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020 with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland Spring, Maine.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

« Previous