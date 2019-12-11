HAMPDEN – Madeleine Mary Chilvers, 83, formerly of Rangeley, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Hampden where she had resided for over the past year. She was born in Lac Drolet, Quebec, April 21, 1936, the oldest of 13 children born to Evariste and Alma (LaCroix) Roy and on Sept. 14, 1957, married Eddy Albert Chilvers in Lac Drolet. He died July 20, 2002. Mrs. Chilvers was a long-time resident of Rangeley and worked at Mountain Air and for Morton and Furbish Rentals as a cleaner; she was widely regarded in the community for having a “floor you could eat off of.” She also was a nanny for several years for Jamie and Beth Eastlack and their daughters. She was a communicant of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and her family was very important to her. Mrs. Chilvers enjoyed knitting, gardening, cooking, and baking.

She is survived by her children, Maurice and his companion, Kate Burns of Virginia Beach, Va., Lawrence “Larry” of Farmington, Terry of Rangeley, and Kathy Cyr and her husband, Mark of Hampden; a daughter-in-law, Terri of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, TJ of Richmond, Va., and Jacob and Rebecca of Hampden; siblings, Roger, Monique, Gisele, Gaston, Therese, Leonard, Jean-Paul, Fidele, Phillipe, Bernadette, and Roland; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Jean-Louis in 2014; and two brothers, Gerard and Rosaire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., from St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Lake Street, Rangeley, followed by a comfort reception at the Church. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Church on Friday from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. The family invites you to share thoughts and memories on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

