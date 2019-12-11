SABATTUS – Pauline Mona Gagne, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at CMMC hospital in Lewiston. She was born on Nov. 26, 1950, in Lewiston to Romule Martin and Florence “Turcotte” Martin.Pauline devoted her life to many different hobbies. She was an avid knitter, crafting hats to donate to children, she loved to put together puzzles, and she and her husband were part of the street rod club, serving as the treasurer for roughly ten years. She loved to play an array of different games on Pogo and looked forward to her weekly trips to Oxford Casino, where she rarely walked away in the negative.Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gerard Joseph Gagne of Sabattus; their son, Robert Gagne of Monmouth, his wife Tricia Gagne; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Gagne of Beijing, China, Casey Gagne of Augusta, and Avery Gagne of Tucson, Ariz. She leaves her brother, Richard Martin and wife Monique Martin of Orange City, Fla., three sisters, Janet Fox and husband Dennis Fox of Poland, Therese Ray and fiance Mike James of Greene and Anita Morin and her husband Robert Morin of Turner. She is also survived by her great-grandaughter, Katarina Paige Gagne, who was the light of her life; and countless nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday Dec. 13, at Gracelawn Memorial in Auburn.