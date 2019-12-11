FARMINGTON — ​​​​​​​Origin USA has hired Don Miller, a seasoned financial leader with more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience, as chief financial officer.

Miller joins the apparel, footwear and nutrition company after having served a nine-year tenure with BackOffice Associates (now “Syniti”), where he served in multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including controller, director of financial operations and vice president of corporate planning and analysis.

Miller also recently served as interim CFO with Glivinski & Associates for a multi-state firm providing services to disabled individuals. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University and an executive MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

