Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Christina Floridino, 44, of Portland, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of bail conditions, operating under the influence of intoxication, and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses, 2:42 a.m. Monday on Bowen Road in Durham.

• Matthew Brooks, 30, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:45 p.m. Monday at 211 Park St. in Livermore Falls.

Lewiston

• Shawn Cressey, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, 3:12 a.m. Monday at 50 Fairmount St.

• Kari LaBranch, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 12:35 p.m. Monday at 116 Howe St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Christopher D. Shea, 49, of Auburn was backing into a parking space at 2:16 p.m. Friday on Hampshire Street when he struck the front end of a legally parked vehicle owned by Pitshou K. Baguninga of Lewiston. The 2003 Chevrolet owned by Shea received no damage and Baguninga’s 2016 Nissan received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Veronica Cedre, 60, of Greene and Jennifer A. Lovins, 53, of Auburn collided at 7:07 a.m. Saturday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2013 Chevrolet owned by Cedre received minor damage and the 2013 Hyundai owned by Lovins was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Sandra D. Kennagh, 81, of South Paris and Elida Williams, 69, of North Monmouth collided at 10:18 a.m. Saturday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2013 Subaru owned by Kennagh and the 2017 Chevrolet driven by Williams and owned by Roger Williams of Sabattus received functional damage.

• Guy C. Childs, 63, of Lewiston was driving east at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Jackson Hill Road when the passenger side tire of his vehicle went off the road and pulled him into a ditch, where he struck several small trees. The 2000 Chevrolet owned by Childs was towed.

• Christopher E. Jordan, 49, of Turner was driving north at 9:33 p.m. Sunday on Lake Shore Drive when a deer ran into the side of his vehicle. The 2008 Mazda owned by Jordan received functional damage.

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Bobby A. Goodwin, 44, of Lewiston and Susan G. Longchamps, 42, of Lewiston collided at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bartlett and College streets. The 2017 Honda owned by Goodwin and the 2014 Jeep owned by Longchamps received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Oubah A. Bahdon, 21, of Lewiston struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Kristine M. Adams, 36, of Lewiston at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday while Adams was stopped at a red light on Russell Street. The collision pushed Adams’ vehicle into a vehicle driven by Walter M. Ridlon, 74, of Lewiston. Ridlon’s vehicle lurched forward and struck a fourth vehicle, driven by Sarah N. Clemmer, 30, of Lewiston. The 2008 Kia driven by Bahdon and owned by Kadra Arre of Lewiston, the 2017 Nissan driven by Ridlon and owned by Jacqueline Kelly of Poland, and the 2011 Toyota owned by Clemmer received functional damage. Adams’ 2008 Toyota was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Peter Blundsden, 63, of Raymond and Abdirahman O. Omar, 31, of Lewiston collided at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street. The 2007 Dodge owned by Blundsen and the 2008 Chrysler driven by Omar and owned by Francisco R. Coelho of Lewiston received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by John S. Diaz, 69, of Auburn and Jon P. Plourde, 37, of Lewiston collided at 5:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ash and Bates streets. The 2019 Toyota owned by Diaz received functional damage and the 2013 Ford owned by Plourde was towed.

