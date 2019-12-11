Charges

Auburn

Kshawn Brooks, 22, of 1420 Bronx River Ave., Bronx, NY, aggravated forgery, 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Home Depot in Auburn by the Auburn Police Department.

Sadie Hiers, 22, of 1440 Bronx River Ave., Bronx, NY, aggravated forgery, 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Home Depot in Auburn by the Auburn Police Department.

Shaniya Simmons, 19, of 2087 Creston Ave., Bronx, NY, aggravated forgery, 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Home Depot in Auburn by the Auburn Police Department.

Lewiston

Kobe James, 20, of Bath, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, operating without a license, violating conditions of release, probation hold, 2:04 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Street by the Lewiston Police Department.

Brian Cormier, 31 of Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest, probation hold, 2:24 a.m. Saturday on Pine Street by the Lewiston Police Department.

Anthony Giguere, 28, of Lewiston, possession of scheduled drugs, 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Bartlett Street in Lewiston by the Lewiston Police Department.

David Pike, 32, of Rockland, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:08 p.m. Saturday on Park Street in Lewiston by the Lewiston Police Department.

Christopher Hogan, 24, transient, warrant for unpaid fines of a motor vehicle theft, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the Park Street Alley by the Lewiston Police Department.

Androscoggin County

Ashley Mercier, 32, of Turner, failure to appear, operating under suspension, 8 p.m. Friday in Turner by the Maine State Police.

