HALLOWELL — The Harlow is excited to kick off 2020 with an exhibition of paintings by Keri Kimura of Southwest Harbor and Jan Ter Weele of Falmouth. The exhibit, showcasing a dynamic range rich textures and vibrant colors, is on view Jan. 10-Feb. 8. Join us and meet the artists at an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public.

Keri Kimura is a visual artist living in Southwest Harbor. She studied painting at Smith College, the Glasgow School of Art, and the New York Studio School. She moved to Maine in 2015 and set up a studio in her home where she paints full-time during the winter months. This spring she spent a month as a resident at The Golden Foundation for the Arts in upstate New York. This year Kimura’s work will also be shown at The Painting Center in New York City, Nahcotta Gallery in Portsmouth, NH, and Swallowfield in Southwest Harbor Maine. www.kerikimura.com.

“When I moved to Maine, I became interested in the way nature has a kind of handwriting that combines pattern and chaos. The way the veins of leaves are mirrors of one another and the anarchy with which they are carried and laid down in a breeze. The way it is obvious when this handwriting has been disturbed, when humans have changed the balance. Around the same time I also began learning to sew. I have memories of my mother and grandmother making quilts when I was a small and I wanted to tap into that history of hand work. Painting for me has always been as much about process as anything else. These paintings came out of both these worlds. The landscape here, the serenity and strangeness and patterns and magic of the natural world. And also playing with textiles and layering color and weavings and the way things are intertwined. These are paintings about connectedness and exploration and mysteries and trees.”

Jan ter Weele was born in The Netherlands. In 1940 his family escaped from Holland after it was invaded and occupied. He now lives in Falmouth, Maine, with a studio in Portland. Solo exhibits of his paintings have taken place at Aucocisco Gallery, Cooper Jackson Gallery, the Gallery at The Clown, and Urban Dwellings, all in Portland. Other solos were in the Maine Art Gallery vestibule in Wiscasset and the Cerulean Gallery. His paintings have been in many invitational shows including a four-person show at Gallery 415 in Chicago, three separate shows at the New O’Farrell Gallery in Brunswick, Maine (along with Neil Welliver and Lois Dodd, among others), a show at Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, a show at the University of Maine at Lewiston-Auburn, and successive shows in 2010 and 2011 at George Marshall Store Gallery in York, Maine. In 2014 and again in 2018 his paintings were in three-person shows at the George Marshall Store Gallery. In 2014 he was selected for the Monhegan Island Art Residency where he spent a month from early September to mid-October. This was a productive period during which time he completed 24 abstract paintings, working in acrylic on 18 x 18 inch canvas supports. He studied at Maine College of Art, Massachusetts College of Art, Honolulu Academy of Art, and on two separate occasions at the Art Students League of New York with John Hultberg, Peter Golfinopoulos, and Cornelia Foss. His paintings are in private collections throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. www.janterweele.com

“Painting, for me, is about color, shape, and rhythm. My landscape paintings are about real places, mostly done on location. Over the years I have made many paintings about places which pre-occupy me. Some of these places show up in my “Bridge”, “Cumberland”, and “Freeport” paintings. In recent years I have been disassembling the imagery of these places. My abstract paintings reflect the colors and patterns of the landscape. The Maine landscape figures prominently. My paintings of the human figure are about figures embedded and immoblized in space. When I start a painting I do not know where it will take me. When I finally resolve it, I discover what drove me to do it in the first place. I think the sources of painting, and of art generally, are unknown to us. They flow ultimately from the mystic law.”

The Harlow is located at 100 Water St., Hallowell. Hours are noon-6 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays. The Harlow is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. For more information please visit harlowgallery.org or call (207) 622-3813.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: