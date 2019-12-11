JAY — The Tri-town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard (TTMAFC) provides much-needed assistance to many area families each month but needs community support to make that happen.

The food cupboard, which serves families in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls, is located in the St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall in Jay. It is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. It is also open Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m.

The TTMAFC is overseen by a board of directors. Chairman Raymond Bryant said the board meets monthly except during the summer. Director Eric Thompkins organizes the annual Thanksgiving basket program.

Thompkins said the number of people receiving assistance each week varies. In October 229 households made up of 729 individuals were served. 225 Thanksgiving baskets were distributed on Nov. 25.

Bryant said the October numbers are high, the most ever.

“The average this year is 166 households, 537 individuals per month,” Bryant said. “The sign up for the Thanksgiving baskets is in October so we get more coming in that month.”

Bryant said Mariette Castonguay does the shopping.

“When we’re getting low on an item, she places an order at Hannafords or Food City,” Bryant said. “We also get monthly deliveries from the Good Shepherd Food Bank (of Maine in Auburn). Most food is free, but we do have the opportunity to order things such as cereal if they are available. They will deliver them with our monthly delivery.”

Thompkins said businesses and individuals also donate to the cupboard.

“Both food and monetary donations are very much welcomed,” he said.

Cereal, peanut butter, and any non-perishable foods are needed regularly.

Bryant said the cupboard doesn’t purchase non-food items. If toilet paper, diapers, toothbrushes or toothpaste, laundry soap or similar items are available clients are allowed to pick them up.

“There is a need,” he said. “If those items were donated we would accept them.”

