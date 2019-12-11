FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington has online, evening and daytime courses open for public registration during the 2019-20 winter term and spring semester.

Winter term courses will begin Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 17. Spring semester classes will start Jan. 21 and run through May 7.

Winter term features online courses in English, health, mathematics, technology and liberal arts, including “Math Content for Elementary School Teachers,” “Introductory Statistics” and “Introduction to Excel VBA.” A selection of on-campus art courses will also be taught.

Spring semester offers a selection of daytime, afternoon and evening courses in academic programs throughout campus. In addition, courses are available that may be of particular interest to nontraditional aged, undergraduate students, including “Writing Techniques to Change Your Career,” “Prepare for Educational Restart” and “Introduction to Social Services.”

To take a course, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/grad-studies/take-classes/ to see all the classes available. Submit contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will be in touch.

For additional information, call the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at 207-778-7066 or email [email protected].

