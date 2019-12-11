WILTON — Selectpersons Tuesday, Dec. 4, voted to hold public hearings to discuss parking limitations on Main Street and limiting through truck traffic on several side roads.

The decision to hold a public hearing on parking limitations came after a lengthy discussion surrounding food truck parking.

“Parking is only allowed for three-hour increments between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday,” said Town Manager Rhonda Irish.

From 6 p.m. to midnight on those days, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, there is no limitation on parking, she said.

“We have food trucks coming in on the weekend and setting up for the day,” Irish said. “Do you want to leave it alone or do you want to discuss that the ordinance be adjusted for food trucks on Main Street?”

Selectperson David Leavitt asked if a fee structure would be included in exchange for a special parking permit.

“I think food trucks are complementary to businesses,” noted Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri. “My perception is food trucks help draw patrons.”

She is in favor of keeping the three-hour parking limitation in place on weekdays, she said.

“This sounds like a good discussion for a public hearing,” Chairman Keith Swett said.

The board can make changes to the Traffic and Parking Ordinance following a public hearing, Irish said.

“The other item that has been brought to my attention is the ‘No Through Trucks’ signs on Lake Road,” she added. “Sometimes trucks go down the side roads, where there are no signs, in order to access Lake Road.”

The streets include Gilbert Street and Preston Street. There are “No Through Trucks” signs on Lower Walker Hill Road but that road is not included in the ordinance as a limited traffic road.

“If you want a sign on them, do you want to make the change in the ordinance,” Irish asked the board.

Maiuri said the intent was to not have through truck traffic on Lake Road so she would be in favor of going through the process of making the changes in the ordinance.

“I think we either need to put signs on the two roads that do not have them or take the limitation off Lake Road because you are letting trucks get halfway through and then telling them they are not supposed to be there,” said Swett. “I think we need to fix it one way or another.”

The public hearings will be held on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

