A 10-year economic development plan — focusing on increasing wages, business income and the size of Maine’s labor force — was unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills announced the development of the plan in May, the first long-range economic plan for the state in two decades. The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development followed up with a series of meetings around the state to determine regional economic needs and solicit ideas for addressing them.

The package of recommendations doesn’t include a price tag, but it will be forwarded to the Legislature to consider and come up with ways to pay for the programs it supports.

The plan focuses heavily on people. It seeks to increase average annual wages by 10 percent and also attract 75,000 people to Maine’s labor pool, offsetting the loss of workers to retirement in Maine’s aging population. It also wants to increase worker productivity by 10 percent.

Maine is lagging in all three areas. The state projects that more people will leave the labor pool than enter it in the next decade and that average annual earnings are just 78 percent of the national average. That also restricts business earnings, with the average job in Maine producing just $88,000 in net sales, well below the national average of $120,000.

“Talent is the new currency,” the report said, adding that Maine is in competition with other states to attract workers.

The plan calls for expanding broadband access, improving and expanding access to childcare, developing a funding system for public transportation and creating a more stable regulatory system to provide businesses with predictable rules.

But the report said the state already has some of the ingredients needed for growth, including renewable resources that will be more valuable as the world seeks to address climate change by reducing the use of petroleum-based products. The report also touts the state’s fishing industry, deep-water ports and livable communities, calls for greater investment in research and development and promoting exports to help startup businesses.

An analysis commissioned by the department found that Maine has strength in the food and marine; forest products; technical services; and manufacturing sectors. For instance, research at the University of Maine has helped identify new composite materials, some of which combine derivatives of forest products, to make new building materials, bioplastics and biofuels, the report said.

In addition, a growing focus on combating climate change can create opportunities in creating green energy sources, the report said, through solar projects, wind energy and biofuels that can support good-paying jobs.

But those opportunities require people to fill the jobs, and the report said the state must do more to attract workers to the state, especially with the loss of thousands of workers annually to retirement.

The plan proposes supporting Maine students with a “career exploration” program that will work with students beginning in kindergarten to create connections between students and jobs. The goal is for all Maine students to have a six-month paid internship between their junior year in high school and a year after high school graduation. It also calls for a greater focus on getting working-age people into the workforce — about 100,000 people in Maine are in that age group but don’t work, according to the report.

The roadmap calls for stepped-p efforts to attract people to the state, creating an expanded and simplified tax credit for college debt repayment and help for immigrants to obtain U.S. licenses to work in the fields in which they were trained before coming to the U.S.

