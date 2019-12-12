Region 9 Metal Trades, Building Construction and Forestry Program teamed up recently to help build a bridge in The Mahoosuc Land Trust’s McCoy-Chapman Forest. submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Bethel Citizen
Related Stories
Latest Articles