STATE — Agren, Maine’s largest family-owned appliance retailer, is proud to be a supporting sponsor of Maine’s WinterKids and the presenting sponsor of the 2020 Downhill 24, with a $20,000 donation. Agren’s donation is in addition to their fundraising efforts for WinterKids. Last year, their team raised $56,000 for the Downhill 24 event.

Started in 1997, WinterKids is a non-profit organization that encourages Maine’s youth and their families to enjoy the outside and stay active during the winter. WinterKids organizes activities and events throughout Maine communities, with the help of local businesses and sponsors like Agren.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Agren as the presenting sponsor of Downhill 24, and a supporting sponsor,” says WinterKids Executive Director Julie Mulkern. “Agren understands the importance of community and ensuring kids and families are healthy and vibrant. This is a perfect partnership that will help to expand our crucial outdoor programs to more Maine kids.”

WinterKids’ events kicked off in November and will include Family Days at Camden Snow Bowl and The Rink at Thompson’s Point, a Welcome to Winter at Portland’s Payson Park, and more. All leading up to the big event of the season—WinterKids’ Downhill 24 on March 6. For a full 24 hours, participants challenge themselves to stay active on the slopes of Sugarloaf Mountain. Last year, the event raised over $360,000 to expand WinterKids programs to rural areas of the state. To learn more, visit winterkids.org

