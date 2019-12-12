BETHEL KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS SEASON-Last Saturday featured a variety of annual events that lead off the holiday season in Bethel. Among them were the lighting of the Christmas tree on the common with Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by children lining up with their gift wishes on the gazebo. Bethel Citizen photos by Alison Aloisio
Across the street at the annual Moses Mason House Christmas event of the Bethel Historical Society, the Bethel Library’s Jean Benedict read a Christmas story to children gathered in one of the candle-lit rooms. Benedict got an assist from a parent with a cell phone to light the pages.
Prior to the tree lighting, dozens of adults and children walked up Main Street for the Jingle Bell Run, ringing bells along the way.