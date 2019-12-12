Bruce Powell, Craig Harris, Melinda Remington, Bridget Remington, Robin Zinchuk, and Erin Martin. submitted photo

Robin Zinchuk proposer, with new Member Erin Martin and Melinda Remington, mom and former Rotarian with new Member Bridget Remington. submitted photo

Bruce Powell proposer of Craig Harris, new member. submitted photo

At this week’s meeting we inducted three new members into our club, and we also had a very Informative presentation from Joel Pepin, owner of Jar Cannabis Co. In Newry. submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Business
Related Stories
Latest Articles